An Israeli soldier shoots and paralyzes a Palestinian in a dispute over an electricity generator

A video clip of the incident, which took place on Friday near Hebron in the southern West Bank, apparently shows Harun Abu Aram, 24, with three other men, trying to hold on to the generator as Israeli soldiers try to move it away.

The melee continues until you hear one shot outside the camera, followed by a screaming, before the camera moves to reveal Abu Aram, lying motionless on the ground.

The video has been widely shared by Israeli human rights organizations and Israeli and Palestinian media.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that its soldiers were participating in a routine operation to “confiscate and evacuate an illegal building in the village of Tuwani.” Israeli forces regularly evacuate and demolish Palestinian homes in Palestinian lands that were built without permission from the Israeli authorities.