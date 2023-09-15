Simply Lose Weight Healthy: Great Low-Fat Recipes That Taste Good!

Healthy, delicious and also helps you lose weight? Our simple, low-fat recipes achieve this miracle.

These three delicious low-fat recipes not only taste good, but they also help your body get into tip-top shape in a healthy way.

Lemon Herb Chicken with Quinoa and Vegetables

Colorful summer rolls

Grilled vegetable pasta with tomato sauce

That’s why low-fat diets are good for you

Low-fat meals can help you lose weight because they provide fewer calories. Reducing fat in the diet results in a calorie deficit, which is very important for weight loss. In addition, low-fat foods are often rich in fiber and water, which promote satiety. Choosing low-fat options can promote health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, it is important to maintain healthy fats in moderation. But it is best made from avocado (also in avocado salads), fish, nuts or seeds. In combination with exercise, a low-fat diet can help you lose weight.

1. Lemon and herb chicken with quinoa and vegetables

This delicious creation combines lean chicken meat with the freshness of lemon and herbs. Quinoa, a protein-rich superfood, provides satiety and an extra portion of nutrients.

This is what you need:

2 fat-free chicken breast fillets

Juice and peel of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper to your taste

1 cup quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups of colorful vegetables (such as pepper, zucchini, carrots) cut into cubes

Lemon Chicken with Quinoa and Veggies has everything you need to get you through the day — and only a little fat. © Adobe Stock – Mara Zimjaleti

Step 1: Prepare the meat and quinoa

Season the chicken breasts with lemon juice, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper and leave to rest for 30 minutes. Cook well-washed quinoa in boiling vegetable broth according to package instructions.

Step 2: Fry

Fry the marinated chicken in a frying pan over medium heat until cooked. Add the vegetables and season with a little lemon zest. Fry briefly until vegetables are tender.

Step 3: Arrangement

Place the quinoa in a plate and add the chicken and vegetables on top. Decorate with fresh herbs and enjoy!

2. Colorful summer rolls

Perfect for hot days, this refreshing recipe is really crunchy and adds color to your plate.

This is what you need:

Rice sheets for spring rolls

1 cup cooked shrimp or tofu, cut into slices

Sliced ​​colorful vegetables (such as cucumber, carrots, peppers, and avocado)

Fresh herbs (such as mint and coriander)

Low-fat sauce of your choice (such as yogurt sauce or soy sauce)

These prawn summer rolls are very healthy and can be individually adjusted to your taste. © ppBeavers – Stock.adobe.com

Step 1: Prepare everything

Prepare vegetables and herbs. Soak the rice papers as instructed, then spread them on a damp kitchen towel.

Step 2: Roll summer rolls

Place a few slices of shrimp or tofu in the center of each sheet. Spread colorful vegetable slices and fresh herbs on top. Fold the sides of the leaves over the filling, then roll it into a roll.

Step 3: Arrangement

Serve summer salad wraps with a low-fat dip and enjoy immediately.

3. Grilled vegetable pasta with tomato sauce

A delicious alternative to pasta that pampers you with fresh flavours.

This is what you need:

Different types of vegetables for spaghetti (such as zucchini, carrots, and cucumber)

2 tomatoes, cut into cubes

Shrimp

1 red onion, finely chopped

Juice of one lemon

Fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

A little parmesan or low-fat feta cheese for sprinkling

Get an extra dose of nutrients with this vegetable pasta, tossed in a delicious tomato sauce. © Adobe Stock – Anomenko

Step 1: Preparation and cutting

Cut vegetables into pasta shapes using a spiral cutter.

Then mix the tomatoes, onions, lemon juice and parsley in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Fry everything briefly

Fry the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Aside briefly. Fry the vegetable pasta briefly on the grill or in a pan until lightly browned and tender.

Step 3: Arrangement

Serve grilled vegetable pasta with tomato sauce and shrimp and sprinkle with low-fat Parmesan or feta cheese.

