Rapunzel syndrome: When hair eating becomes an obsession

Compulsive hair ingestion, also known as Rapunzel syndrome or Trichophilia, is rare but very dangerous. What you need to know about symptoms and treatment, and what is a tertiary bezoar, you can find out in the article.

Consequences of Rapunzel syndrome: nausea, vomiting, and emergency surgery

One case of Rapunzel syndrome in a schoolgirl grabbed the headlines: Jasmin Beaver was only 16 years old. The girl from the English town of Skegnes suffered a tragic death on September 7, 2017, as it happened Lincolnshire Live Then I mentioned.

She complained of nausea and vomiting at school, then suddenly fainted. He rushed to the hospital, and an emergency operation was immediately performed. But any help came too late.

During the operation, doctors noted an inflammation of the lining of the adolescent stomach. this is The inflammation causes a stomach ulcerThat exploded on the day of her death causing many members to fail.

But how did this dangerous inflammation of the gastric mucosa occur? Doctors found a hairball in Jasmine’s stomach. The girl suffered from the so-called Rapunzel syndrome, also called trichophagia. In general, there are only a few cases worldwideThe disease is rare, but it does happen Young women under the age of 20 are the most common.

Rapunzel syndrome: eating hair as a mental disorder

In Rapunzel syndrome, sufferers compulsively chew, suck, and swallow their hair consciously or unconsciously. Hair accumulates in the stomach, forms a ball (trichotillomanic) and causes secondary diseases in the digestive system. Because hair is not digested in the human body.

It is true that most of the hair that is eaten lies Stomach hair ball Infected but some hair It can penetrate into the small intestine or even reach the large intestine Hence the name Rapunzel syndrome.

Patients with Rapunzel syndrome often suffer Symptoms such as pain in the upper abdomenIt appears as dizziness, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and peritonitis Constipation as well as anemia. In addition to stomach lacerations – and subsequent infections – or intestinal obstruction. If the cause of the symptoms is identified in time, removing the hairball – as in an emergency operation – can save a patient’s life.

Trichotillomania: Hair chewing is often associated with trichotillomania

Although there are few documented cases of Rapunzel syndrome worldwide, it is tumultuous Doctors Newspaper It is estimated that 1 in 2000 eats her hair.

Often the disease occurs Trichotillomania On, so the compulsive hair pulling. Trichotillomania usually occurs during puberty.

Causes and treatment of Rapunzel syndrome: from stress to depression

But people who suffer from depression, severe anxiety or bulimia also tend to develop trichotillomania and start chewing their hair in an unnatural way. The compulsion to eat hair arises because it gives those affected short-term relief, for example when dealing with negative emotions, stress, tension, fear, frustration, or loneliness.

Once diagnosed with mental illness, the hair ball must be removed. Sometimes this is only possible with surgery, as the bezoar can be fixed and is usually very difficult. Successful treatment of Rapunzel syndrome can be achieved through targeted psychotherapy in combination with antidepressants and other medications.

