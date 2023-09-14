Photo reader astronomy: A stunning morning view of the moon in September 2023
Thanks to the long-lasting good weather, it was possible to observe the moon in the morning sky for twelve consecutive days from September 2 to 13. Here is an image of the last possible morning sighting on the 13th, full of joy about the successful observations.
Data about the image
|Title
|Kremser Bergasi 4, A-3500 Krems
|Goal
|moon
|location
|Krems, Lower Austria
|time
|
13/09/2023 05:30 CEST
|camera
|Canon 1000 D
|Multiple
|Tripod stand
|Post-processing
|Yes
