Science and technology: Chinese astronauts arrive at the space station

China’s Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks at the radial opening of the core module of the Tianhe Space Station. Photo: Tian Dingyu / XinHua / dpa (Photo: dpa) space station

As announced by the Chinese Space Agency in the morning, the capsule with the crew was at 6:56 local time in the base unit “Tianhe”. As announced by the Chinese Space Agency in the morning, the capsule with the crew docked at 6:56 local time in the “Tianhe” (Heavenly Peace) core module of the space station, which is still under construction. The astronauts will live and work there for about six months. It is by far the longest running space mission in China.

At 12:23 a.m. local time (Friday 6:23 p.m. CST), astronauts on a “Long March 2F” rocket lifted off from Jiuquan Space Station on the edge of the Gobi Desert. Together with 55-year-old commander Zhai Zhigang and 41-year-old Ye Guangfu, Wang Yaping is the first Chinese female astronaut since 2013. “On a business trip for the next six months,” the 41-year-old published in In Meanwhile, Chinese social media took off shortly before she joined her after 2013, on her second flight into space. Wang will also be given a very special honor on the mission: she will be the first Chinese woman to complete a space walk.

The three-man crew is also slated to test the Tianhe core module systems on their long-haul flight, work outside the spaceship and conduct science experiments. Prior to their stay, six tons of supplies, fuel and equipment were brought to the base unit on a cargo flight at the end of September.

China’s Manned Space Program, CMS