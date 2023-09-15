How can artificial intelligence revolutionize science?

EU liberals need better ways to deal with populists

Demonization doesn’t work

If there’s one thing I’ve learned since joining in 1994: The Economist When I started, no two weeks were the same. Last week, my colleagues and I were in Kiev and spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky about how Ukraine is fighting tooth and nail to expel the Russian invaders. The public mood remains bleak, but the president’s resolve remains as clear as ever.

However, this week we reconsider the promises and risks of artificial intelligence. I met with Mustafa Suleiman, a member of our board of directors and an entrepreneur at the forefront of AI development, and historian Yuval Noah Harari, who believes that AI could mean “the end of human history.” You should watch the interview. Our cover story in most countries around the world takes a more optimistic tone and explores how AI can accelerate progress in science.

The refreshing mood of this cover image contrasts starkly with the somber mood of the other. In Europe, we are dealing with the rise of the far right. Right-wing populist parties in Europe are becoming stronger and stronger. I was astonished to learn that in 15 of the 27 EU member states there are right-wing populist parties that receive 20% or more approval in opinion polls. Make no mistake: Europe will not be overrun by fascists and will not see a repeat of the 1930s. But the new wave of the right poses a major challenge.

Zane Minton Beddoes

Editor in Chief

Robert Habeck responds to The Economist cover story titled “The Sick Man of Europe”

The German Economy Minister says the symptoms are milder than our diagnosis suggests

