Research scientist is angry because a human paleontologist is launching fossils into space

Exclusive translation



On the morning of September 8, 2023, a Virgin Galactic spacecraft flew to the edge of space about 88 kilometers above Earth. On board were two Virgin Galactic pilots, an astronaut trainer, three passengers — and the fossil remains of two prehistoric people who lived in southern Africa hundreds of thousands of years ago.

An hour later, the VSS Unity crew landed back on Earth, undamaged, with the fossils in tow. But soon after, archaeologists, paleoanthropologists and other experts criticized the trip. It is unethical to transport such priceless fossils into space. Single bone cut Australopithecus sediba And one Homo naledi It could have been easily damaged in the propaganda. Researchers also consider it doubtful that South Africa treats its cultural heritage with such neglect. A government agency has approved the mission.

“Treating the remains of human ancestors in an unsentimental and unethical way — launching them into space just because you can — has no scientific benefit,” says Robin Pickering, a geologist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.