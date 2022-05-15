Google shows off a cheap pixel phone and smartwatch

Available from the end of July 2022: Pixel 6a with a metal frame, a slightly transparent plastic back and a typical Pixel camera strap (from around €459). Photo: Google / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Pixel 6a phone

As well as the Titan M2 security chip as a co-processor and 6 GB On the other hand, Google’s first smartwatch was only announced in the fall — with a new Wear OS, heart rate monitor, GPS and LTE mobile communications module. Google did not initially disclose any other details. The pixel clock It features an organically simple, round design with a metallic crown as a visual counterpoint and can be customized with interchangeable cuffs.

Professional buds with noise cancellation

Google has upgraded its true wireless headphones, the Pixel Buds. The new generation is listening to the name Pixel Buds Pro It now also offers active noise cancellation including a transparency mode. Pro-Buds should come from the end of July for 220 euros. In addition, the manufacturer has announced its first Pixel tablet with a Tensor processor, which will likely not appear before 2023.

The AI-powered Tensor chip, designed by Goolge itself, is of course also present in Pixel 6 ATitan M2 security chip as co-processor, plus 6 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and 128 GB of non-expandable memory. 6.1-inch OLED (Full HD) 20:9 display. In addition to 5G, wireless standards also include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The dual camera comes with ultra-wide-angle wide-angle optics (each around 12MP). This means that the Pixel 6a does not have the same camera technology as the Pixel 6. With the Pixel 5, Google has equipped the larger and smaller models equally in terms of cameras.

The manufacturer specifies a capacity of 4410 mAh for the battery, which is not supposed to be wireless, but can be charged quickly with a cable. The Pixel 6a, which catches the eye with its slightly transparent plastic back and cameras integrated into the black bar, is still running Android 12.

while standing Android 13, where there should be a wallet for means of payment, ID cards, cards and tickets, is already the second beta in the starting blocks. The update for 6a will undoubtedly come. Plus, as with its Big Six, Google promises five years of security updates.

