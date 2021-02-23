‘Short Night’ -Kurzfilmfestival at Fortnites Party Royale

Epic Games announced that the Short Nite Festival will take place in Party Royale mode in Fortnite on Saturday, February 20, 2021. During this 24-hour event, twelve animated short films will be shown, including nominees and winners of Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Emmys. .

The Film Festival begins on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 8 PM and runs 24 hours without interruption until February 21, 2021 at 8 PM. A tour of the films will last about 30 minutes, so interested parties can get in and out at any time if they miss a movie or want to watch it multiple times. For movies with dialogue, there are German subtitles that can be played using the ‘Subtitles’ function in Fortnite’s audio settings.

Anyone can watch in Party Royale or Battle Royale mode via the picture-in-picture function. As in real cinema, short films are not permitted to be recorded or broadcast. Thus any material on file is automatically revised.

One of the films announced is Bench, who is one of the favorites for the BAFTA nomination. Award-winning director Rich Weber also said, “The positive response to Bench’s debut was one of the highlights of the past year. We look forward to showing the movie in Fortnite to contribute to the magic of the Party Royale Short Film Festival.”

In keeping with the start of Short Nite, all Fortnite players can unlock the new Jumbo Popcorn Emote starting February 20, 2021, at 01:00 AM in the Item Shop.

All information about Short Nite is available at Official blog post.