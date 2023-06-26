Seybothenreuth power outage currently 06/26/2023: where disturbances can currently occur

In Sibottenroth, there was a power outage on Monday night in the area of ​​postal code 95517. All information about today’s power outages in Sibottenroth and the situation in the power grid can be found here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Seybothenreuth up to date

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Seybothenreuth in Bavaria, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message for the city of Seybothenreuth is currently being listed. This is an entry from energy grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for a single error. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available on 26th June 2023 in Seybothenreuth

in the supply area Draisenfeld, Seybothenreuth in the administrative district “Weidenberg (VGem)” (postal code 95517, Bayreuth district) From the operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH there is a temporary error. The problems have been here since today, 04:47. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 6:30 am.

(As of: 06/26/2023, 06:38)

Reporting a power outage in Seybothenreuth: how to contact the responsible network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Evidence: This is the best way to deal with disturbances in the power grid

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

