Power outage in Lüneburg currently on June 26, 2023: is it over? this is the reason

The power outage occurred in Lüneburg in the Caltenmore borough on Monday morning. You can read all the notifications about today’s power outages in Lüneburg and the situation in the power grid here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Breakdowns and maintenance in Lüneburg up-to-date

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a disturbance in Lüneburg. The relevant electricity company Avacon Netz GmbH has been informed. Availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, as is Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available on June 26, 2023 in Lüneburg

A temporary incident in the power grid in Avacon Netz GmbH’s supply area is currently being worked on. Region Theodor-Heuss-Straße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Kaltenmore, Lüneburg (postal code 21337, Lüneburg) It has been affected since 11:55 am today, and the issue is estimated to be resolved around 3:00 pm. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(Last update: 06/26/2023, 03:06 PM)

More on the topic: What to do if the electricity goes out?

Reporting a power outage in Lüneburg: the right contact for the affected people

It should be clear beforehand that a power outage is by no means always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your Avacon Netz contact person.

Power outage, now what? How to behave correctly

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What else is interesting: Germany’s energy crisis: What are the consequences of the energy disaster?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de