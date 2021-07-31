Sesai shoots FCZ against Lausanne for the second victory

FC Zurich also won their second game of the season, giving coach Andre Breitnerretter a perfect start in the Premier League. In the 3-1 win over Lausanne, Asaan Sesay shined with two goals.
Zurich – Lausanne-Sport 3:1 (3:1)
5433 Zuschauer. – S. R. Cibelli. – rip: 7. Sesai (Kramer) 1: 0.11. Ouattara (Ngusan) 1: 1. 15. Sesai (Guerrero) 2: 1. 41- Boranijasevic (Guerrero) 3: 1.
Zurich: Preacher. Omeragic, Kryeziu, Aliti; Boranijasevic (89. Wallner), Krasniqi (63. Hornschuh), Doumbia, Guerrero; Marchesano (74. runner); Sesay (74. Gnonto), Kramer (89. Bolero).
Lausanne Sport: Diao. floral, jeans, montero and suzuki; Kokorozovic (71. Thomas); Sanches (61. Barès), N’Guessan (46. Coyle), Puertas (71. Amdouni), Koyalipou (61. Mahou); Ouattara.
Notes: Zurich without Dzemeli, Khleifi, Quaid and Tosen (all injured). Lausanne-Sport without Trix, Jessmann (both injured) and George (unqualified to play). Goal 58 was canceled by Guerrero due to a handball. Warnings: 21. My appearance. 28. Guerrero. 45. Puertas. 80. Montero (all errors).
Live broadcast tape to read
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”