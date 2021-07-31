Sesai shoots FCZ against Lausanne for the second victory

Zurich – Lausanne 3: 1 Premier League Credit Suisse, 2. Round, season 21/22 31.07.2021

FC Zurich also won their second game of the season, giving coach Andre Breitnerretter a perfect start in the Premier League. In the 3-1 win over Lausanne, Asaan Sesay shined with two goals.

Zurich – Lausanne-Sport 3:1 (3:1)

5433 Zuschauer. – S. R. Cibelli. – rip: 7. Sesai (Kramer) 1: 0.11. Ouattara (Ngusan) 1: 1. 15. Sesai (Guerrero) 2: 1. 41- Boranijasevic (Guerrero) 3: 1.

Zurich: Preacher. Omeragic, Kryeziu, Aliti; Boranijasevic (89. Wallner), Krasniqi (63. Hornschuh), Doumbia, Guerrero; Marchesano (74. runner); Sesay (74. Gnonto), Kramer (89. Bolero).

Lausanne Sport: Diao. floral, jeans, montero and suzuki; Kokorozovic (71. Thomas); Sanches (61. Barès), N’Guessan (46. Coyle), Puertas (71. Amdouni), Koyalipou (61. Mahou); Ouattara.

Notes: Zurich without Dzemeli, Khleifi, Quaid and Tosen (all injured). Lausanne-Sport without Trix, Jessmann (both injured) and George (unqualified to play). Goal 58 was canceled by Guerrero due to a handball. Warnings: 21. My appearance. 28. Guerrero. 45. Puertas. 80. Montero (all errors).