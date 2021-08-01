Arsenal want extension with Xhaka ++ Bailey leaves Leverkusen for England ++ Grealish to City?

Xherdan Shaqiri finally wants to leave Liverpool FC. Transfer coach Fabrizio Romano announced on Monday. The Italian “omniscient” journalist seems to have more information about an interview the Swiss gave to Corriere dello Sport than the newspaper itself.

Xherdan Shaqiri is in great demand after his performance in EM. picture:

Keystone

Romano quoted the Nati star on Twitter as follows: “I told Liverpool that I am ready for a new challenge. I have accepted my decision and will consider offers for me. Liverpool will not stop me this summer.” In addition, the Swiss is said to have told Corriere dello Sport that he “would love to return” to Italy and “would like to play for Lazio”.

Then the newspaper prints the story a little differently. “Igli Tari has been doing a great job at Lazio for years,” says Shaqiri. over here And the Albanian sporting director of the capital club adds: “If it is true that he values ​​me so much, I feel proud. I have been following Lazio for a long time, it is a big club.”

Shaqiri can certainly imagine a move to Serie A. “Of course. Who doesn’t love the Italian way of life, the Italian way of life? What really stands out is the Italian love for football. This is life in Italy. The fans are incredible.”

It remains unclear if this is clear with Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano put it on Twitter. In “Corriere dello Sport” there is no direct quote from the Swiss. Several English media have been talking about a possible sale of Shkiri for weeks. The Swiss’s move should increase the budget of the Reds, who are still looking for an additional striker.