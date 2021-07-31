Full Squad – Black Wings Lenz Signed by Dustin Boyd

© SportReport

The Steinbach Black Wings Linz announced their final signing for the upcoming season on Friday. Kazakh Dustin Boyd Strengthens Upper Austria. The striker, who also holds Canadian citizenship, was without a club last season due to Covid-19, and before that, the 35-year-old played for Baris Nursultan in the KHL. The Kazakh national player also has 229 appearances in the National Hockey League.

“We were looking for a very specific type of player to fill the midfield position. A strong, experienced two-way player who is not afraid of tough duels around the goal, has a strong shot, but is also strong defensively and decides as many confrontations as possible for us. In Dustin Boyd we found a player who fulfills every These requirements. Dustin could have had the chance to return to the KHL last season, but due to the pandemic, the team did not allow his family to attend. For this reason, he decided to stay at his home in Canada with his family. So we may have to be a little patient with him at first. He said. Dan Seaman, Head Coach of Steinbach Black Wings Lines: “But he’s a full-fledged professional, with a high level of fitness, so I’m convinced it won’t be long before we see him play at his usual high level.”

31.07.2021