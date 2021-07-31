Olympia 2020, Day 7 – All medals at a glance – Athletic Mix

TOKYO – Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 3:41 am
Day 8 is the second week of the Tokyo Olympics.
20 medals for decisions on the program. On the penultimate day of track racing, the precious metal is played four times.
In athletics, precious metals are awarded three times. From an Austrian point of view, the focus is on the discus competition (1:15pm CEST) with Lukas Weißhaidinger. The day ends with the women’s 100m race. In tennis there are medals in women’s singles today.
There are also decisions in archery, surfing, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, badminton, rugby, and judo.
Swimming – for women, 800m crawl:
Gold: Kathleen Ledecky (USA).
Silver Medal: Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
Bronze: Simona Quadarella (ITA)
Swimming – for women, back 200 meters:
Gold Medal: Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
Silver: Kylie Masse (CAN)
Bronze: Emily Seibom (Australia)
Swimming – Men’s 100m Dolphin:
Villasenor Gold Single (USA)
Silver: Christoph Melak (Hon)
Bronze: Noe Ponti (SUI)
Triathlon – Mixed Staffel:
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: USA
Bronze: France
Text by: © LAOLA1.at
