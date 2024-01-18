January 19, 2024

Send refugees to Rwanda? Politicians argue about the British model

Jordan Lambert January 19, 2024 6 min read

London. Britain is pushing for a refugee deal with Rwanda. Similar plans are being discussed in Germany. But the concerns are big.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“What kind is it?”

January 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Drake's father allowed to go back to Canada!

January 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Great Britain: King Charles is admitted to hospital for prostate surgery

January 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Mysterious: the largest neutron star or the smallest black hole?

January 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

American Sports Statistics | Statista

January 19, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

According to new data, there may be hidden ice masses on the surface of Mars

January 19, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Fascist salute – Italy's handling of fascist symbols remains complicated – News

January 19, 2024 Esmond Barker