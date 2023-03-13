Three more reinforcements from Great Britain for the Unicorns

At the beginning of this season, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns enter into a close cooperation with Bristol Pride Academy (England), which also has a team in the British Premier League in the form of Bristol Aztecs. It begins with a dedication by Christian Sinnij, Lennard Graner, and Daniel Blasenmi. All three smell the GFL air for the first time.

Along with Christian Chinnicke, Einhorner has signed a 25-year-old offensive lineman. The 1.90m tall Brit started his career at the age of 16 at the Bristol Pride Football Academy, where he last played for their men’s team Bristol Aztecs. He has also been playing for the England national team since 2018. He decided to go to the hall “[…] I want to back the Unicorns to prove themselves in one of the best leagues in Europe and defend their title.

22-year-old British defensive lineman Daniel Blasenmy also arrives from the Bristol Academy, for which he played as a youth before moving to the active team last season. This is clear for the 1.93 meter tall player: “I want to be part of the Unicorns because they are a great team with a great coach and great sportsmanship.

Another defender from Bristol, Lennard Graner, recently moved to Hall. The German linebacker began his football career with the Heilbronn Salt Miners in 2020 before joining Bristol in the British League in 2021. “The Unicorns are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Europe and I want to progress as a player and take the next step to a higher level.said the 1.86 meter tall defender.

Bristol Pride Academy is an institution of SGS College in Stroud, Gloucestershire (England). Students at the academy have 16 hours of football training and theory work per week under the guidance of six full-time coaches, thus receiving an excellent sports education. His path often leads from the Bristol Pride Academy to an American college or professional NFL, XFL or CFL leagues.

“We have established a good relationship with Bristol Pride Academy and look forward to developing this further in the future.” Unicorns head coach Christian Roth says. “Christian Sinnij, Lennard Graner and Daniel Blasenmi are the first three players who have decided to join us after their stay in the English academy. This can be extended in the future.