UK: BBC settles row with Lineker

Status: 03/13/2023 12:31 pm

Controversy over political neutrality agreed: BBC football presenter Gary Lineker to return to screens The public broadcaster also announced a review of social media guidelines.

After Britain’s BBC suspended popular football presenter Gary Lineker for a tweet criticizing the government, the former professional footballer is said to be back in front of the camera within days. “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him delivering our coverage over the coming weekend,” BBC Director General Tim Davey said in a statement.

He also announced an independent inquiry into social media regulations. Lineker was satisfied. The 62-year-old is happy to be back on air.

He has been suspended for criticizing the government

Lineker was suspended from the BBC on Friday for a tweet criticizing the government. He accused the British government of using language in relation to refugees that amounted to Nazi rhetoric since the 1930s. Lineker breached the public service broadcaster’s guidelines for political neutrality, a move the BBC justified.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Home Minister Suella Braverman introduced a bill denying the right to seek asylum to those who entered the country illegally. In this context, Braverman spoke of an “invasion” of boat people.

The BBC wants to adjust the guidelines

Following Lineker’s suspension, the BBC had to pull most of its sports coverage over the weekend. Many assessors, commentators and pundits refused to work in solidarity with Lineker. Football Icon has been hosting Britain’s premier football program since 1999 “match of the day“.

The BBC now wants to review its own social media guidelines. Particular attention should be paid to employees who do not play a role in regular news reporting. The BBC adheres to strict neutrality. Lineker, who has around 8.6 million followers on Twitter, has repeatedly criticized the Conservative government.