Hamza Yusuf, First Minister of Scotland, speaking at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference at Caird Hall in Dundee. © Jane Barlow / PA / AP / dpa

His predecessor was already a strong supporter of the London Declaration of Independence. According to the will of the current head of government, the decision must be made now with the upcoming elections.

Dundee – Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf wants to declare the upcoming British general election a de facto referendum on independence from London. If a majority in Scotland votes for Joseph’s Scottish National Party (SNP) in elections due in 2024, that should be considered a vote for independence, the party leader said on Saturday at a special SNP conference in Dundee. “There is no way to independence except through legal and democratic processes,” Youssef said.

A confidant of former prime minister Nicola Sturgeon said the election platform should start by saying that voting for the SNP was the equivalent of voting for an independent Scotland. If the SNP wins this election, the people have spoken. We will then seek negotiations with the UK government on how to democratically implement Scotland’s transition to an independent state.”

Joseph’s predecessor, Sturgeon, who had abruptly resigned from office in February, wanted to declare the upcoming vote a de facto referendum. According to opinion polls, supporters and opponents of secession from the United Kingdom are roughly balanced in the northern part of Britain. However, Yusuf’s approach met with little acceptance. A pro-independence rally has been planned in Stirling on Saturday.

Since Sturgeon retired, the SNP has lost significant ground. Recently, for the first time in many years, the Social Democratic Labor Party passed her in an opinion poll. In addition, the separation at the end of 2022 was a long way off. At the time, the UK Supreme Court ruled that a second referendum of the kind sought by the SNP required approval from the central government in London. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejects it, as does opposition leader Keir Starmer. dpa