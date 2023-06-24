(With materials from DTS News Agency) The SNP wants independence to be an issue in the UK general election.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants next year’s general election to be a vote for Scottish independence. “Vote for Scotland to become an independent country,” said Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf at a special SNP conference in Dundee on Saturday. He announced that if the SNP gained a majority of votes in Scotland, negotiations would be sought with the government in London.

Detailed plan for cooperation with the United Kingdom

Yusuf said that in the event of independence for Scotland, a detailed plan for future cooperation with the United Kingdom will be drawn up. A Scottish constitution should also be drawn up as part of an “open and inclusive” country-wide process. The SNP is also seeking to become a member of the European Union.

The independence debate erupts again after Britain leaves the European Union

In 2014, there was a referendum on independence for Scotland, in which the majority of participants voted to remain in the United Kingdom. But Brexit, which was rejected by the majority of the Scottish people, reignited the debate over self-employment. The SNP argues that Brexit was against Scotland’s will, and therefore the country is entitled to vote again on independence.

The SNP currently holding a strong position in Scotland is the government. However, it remains to be seen if the party will achieve a majority in the next general election. Scottish independence is a controversial issue that divides Scottish society and is also a source of debate internationally.