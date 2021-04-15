Science: a video showing the world’s deepest debris at 6,500 meters

The guns stand out from the blue of the rear. These recordings are taken from a unique submarine. An expedition led by explorer and former businessman Victor Veskovo dived into a shipwreck at an altitude of approximately 6,500 meters. It’s the deepest wreck dive to date.

The wreck is the USS Johnston from World War II. It was launched in May 1942 and put into operation in 1943.

About a year later, the frigate sank in the Philippine Sea at the Battle of Samar. The relatively small warship had no chance against the large Japanese fleet.

Of the 327 crew members, only 141 survived. The captain of the frigate, Ernest Edwin Evans, was killed. As the first Native American in the Navy, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Vskovo team photographed the remains of the approximately 115-meter ship for several hours. They now want to shed more light on the WWII battle with the help of historians and their recordings.