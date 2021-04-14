science

Pterosaurs: Pterosaurs have very light bones

April 15, 2021
Faye Stephens

The Mesozoic giant pterosaurs had exceptionally light bones. Her cervical vertebrae were almost completely hollow, but thanks to the bony supports they were still flexible. This airy yet resistant structure allowed pyrosaurs to have an extremely long neck. Researchers led by David Martell of the University of Portsmouth report in the journal iScience..

