Up to 100 pilot whales stranded in Western Australia – Science

In Western Australia, experts and volunteers are frantically trying to rescue a large pod of stranded pilot whales. Eyewitnesses talk about a terrible scene.

Perth (dpa) – On a beach on the west coast of Australia Dozens of pilot whales I was cut off. According to the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation (DBCA), between 50 and 100 marine mammals have found themselves in distress in shallow waters near the small town of Dunsborough, south of Perth. Many animal rights activists and residents rushed to the beach to drown the animals in water and thus keep them alive. However, the authorities asked residents not to approach the whales except under the supervision of experts.

“We know people want to help, but we have asked them not to attempt to rescue the animals without guidance from DBCA staff, as this may cause further injury and stress to the animals and hinder a coordinated rescue,” Western Australia State Parks said. The wildlife service said on Facebook. When there is a mass whale stranding, human safety is always the top priority.

Expert: “Many will die in the next few hours”

Marine expert Ian Wise, who was at the scene, told the radio ABC PerthSome whales have already died. “The others are still struggling, but many of them will die in the next few hours.” He stressed that the situation is terrible. “There are many theories around the world, but no one has really been able to find the cause of mass whale strandings.”

In 1996, there was a mass stranding of 320 pilot whales (also known as pilot whales) in the same area. At that time almost all the animals survived. In 2018, 100 ocean giants died after a mass stranding in Hamelin Bay, Western Australia. Last year, nearly 100 pilot whales stranded on Chains Beach, east of Albany, in Western Australia. Despite all the efforts of emergency services and volunteers, none of the animals survived. According to experts, pilot whales form very close bonds with each other. At certain times of the year they travel in large groups, which increases the risk of mass stranding.

