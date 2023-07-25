Giving up sugar: This is what happens to your body

Even those who dispense with chocolate, sweets and the like have not yet lived without sugar. Because sugar is hidden in many foods, even in seemingly healthy foods that one would not suspect.

For example, certain Fruit varieties (such as apples, pineapples, mangoes, and grapes) naturally fructose Is this the cause of poor eating? No, because when we eat it, we also absorb a lot of vitamins, fiber and other nutrients that are important for our health. But it shouldn’t be much — and it doesn’t always have to be the highest sugar variety, either. advises the German Society for Nutrition Two servings of fruit In the daytime. Low sugar She for example Berry or watermelon.

more problematic It is freer, therefore Excess sugar. For example, in:

Several low-fat products (yogurt with 0.1 percent fat has more sugar than yogurt with 3.5 percent fat)

Vegan spreads like hummus

Moseley

Fruit yogurt

pickles

broth for salad

flavored drinks

Sauces

sausage

ketchup

and much more

In addition, you will sugar Not always included in the ingredients list. It basically hides behind nouns that end in “-ose,” for example Dextrose. But also glucose syrupAnd MaltodextrinAnd Fruit juice concentrateOr milk powder or sweet whey powder is sugar after all. There are more 70 free sugar terms.