Astrophysics: a new type of cosmic explosion?

AT2022aedm was a massive event: the flash in a galaxy two billion light-years away was hundreds of billions of times brighter than our Sun. But observational scientists led by Matt Nicol of Queen’s University Belfast don’t yet know what caused the massive cosmic explosion. As they write in “The Astrophysical Journal Letters.”. The duration and location of the explosion does not, in fact, correspond to a supernova, which is a prime candidate for such a luminous phenomenon.

“We’ve been looking for the most powerful cosmic explosions for more than a decade, and this is one of the brightest explosions we’ve ever seen,” Nicol says. Normally, an extremely bright supernova fades to about half its maximum value within a month. During the same period, AT2022aedm dipped to less than one percent of its peak brightness. It’s practically gone!”

The team observed the explosion for the first time using ATLAS’ network of robotic telescopes in Hawaii, Chile and South Africa. They scan the entire visible sky each night to look for objects that move or change in brightness. A few days after AT2022aedm first appeared, the working group received more data from the New Technology Telescope in Chile. These studies, along with other observations around Earth, have indicated that, contrary to all expectations, the supernova was not a possible cause.