Communication: Human screaming is more complex

April 14, 2021
Faye Stephens

The Wilhelm-Schrei It is the most famous cry of pain in pop culture, and has been used in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies as well as in the computer game “Red Dead Redemption”. But pain is just one of at least six different reasons people cry, according to reports from a working group led by Sasha Froehols at the University of Zurich – and shouting is much more than just warning signals. This is the conclusion reached by the team in a new study in “PLOS Biology”.The subjects who evaluated screaming and measured brain activity were tested with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

