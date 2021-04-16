science

How black holes dance distort space-time

April 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

Ultimately, not even light escapes from the black hole’s gravitational trap. Precisely for this reason, it will look great to us when we look at it up close, because the light waves that are deflected by gravity are diffracted around the black center and the surroundings appear in a very unique way. The image should be more interesting when two black holes are driven to orbit a common center. A NASA visualization team recreated a simulated video that produces light effects like the dance of two massive gravitational giants.

