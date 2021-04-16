How black holes dance distort space-time

Ultimately, not even light escapes from the black hole’s gravitational trap. Precisely for this reason, it will look great to us when we look at it up close, because the light waves that are deflected by gravity are diffracted around the black center and the surroundings appear in a very unique way. The image should be more interesting when two black holes are driven to orbit a common center. A NASA visualization team recreated a simulated video that produces light effects like the dance of two massive gravitational giants.

The Astrophysicists work with Jeremy Schnittmann of the Goddard Space Flight Center He simulated two super-massive black holes of different sizes: a heavy 200 million solar mass and a dance partner close to half the light. In fact, black holes in such dual systems are likely surrounded by clouds of matter that have not collided with the center of gravity for a few million years: they form accretion disks that create visual display effects because the distorted light is refracted here. In the simulation video, Schnittmann and colleagues simulated a red and blue gas cloud, making the distortion of light during black holes dance apparent depending on the direction of view.