After the earthquake: Fukushima Daiichi pressure containment

March 17, 2022
Faye Stephens

In the ruins of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, pressure has dropped in the containment of one of the three destroyed reactors as a result of a severe earthquake in Japan. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Thursday that operator group Tepco is in the process of determining the cause. However, the metering stations at the site of the damaged nuclear power plant showed no increase in radiation levels, Tepco cited.

