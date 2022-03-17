After the earthquake: Fukushima Daiichi pressure containment

In the ruins of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, pressure has dropped in the containment of one of the three destroyed reactors as a result of a severe earthquake in Japan. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Thursday that operator group Tepco is in the process of determining the cause. However, the metering stations at the site of the damaged nuclear power plant showed no increase in radiation levels, Tepco cited.

NHK reported that in reactor block 1, where molten fuel remains from the core collapse 11 years ago, pressure in containment rose immediately after the earthquake and then dropped below pre-earthquake levels. The unit is one of three reactor blocks destroyed in the March 11, 2011 tsunami.

Almost eleven years ago, a major meltdown occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant after a devastating earthquake and massive tsunami. On the night of Thursday, March 17, 2022 (local time), another earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the region. The epicenter was about 57 km below the coast of Fukushima. As a precaution, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures on Wednesday evening (local time). However, the warning was lifted early Thursday morning after relatively small tidal waves with a height of only 20-30cm were recorded on the Pacific coast.

In addition to the low pressure in containment, it appears that there was also a fire alarm in the nuclear debris, but there was no fire, the nuclear regulator explained. In addition, the cooling system temporarily failed in a cooling pond for fuel rods used for the second nuclear power plant Fukushima Daini 12 kilometers south of the ruins of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.