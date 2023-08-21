Samsung converts two iPhones into Galaxy Z Fold5 using the “Try Galaxy” app.

Posted on by Gilbert Cox

The Try Galaxy app lets you experience the Galaxy Z Fold5’s home screen, including new Samsung widgets, as well as a host of the latest One UI 5.1.1 features. These include the modified FlexCam function, which is designed to help capture images from creative angles with the smartphone partially opened, and the many multitasking features of the Galaxy Z Fold5, including the ability to view multiple apps side by side and drag and drop content. Drop to move between them.

Samsung has also added a number of apps designed to show you how to get the most out of the big screen, including air hockey. With a quick share, Samsung is showing off its internal alternative to AirDrop, while the Try Galaxy is also showing off some of the Galaxy Watch’s health features that the Apple Watch Series 8 is still missing. The actual functionality of the apps offered is very limited – in many cases Samsung simply uses video demos to demonstrate the features, but the app gives iPhone users an insight into the current user interface of Samsung smartphones.

