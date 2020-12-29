The Elden Ring is rumored to have ended with initial development and is very similar to Dark Souls

Eden Ring It’s the game almost everyone wants to hear more about but nobody knows what’s going on with it. After debuting last year at E3 2019, developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco hasn’t said much about the new action title. Fortunately, if a new rumor proves to be true, it looks like we might learn more very soon.

According to another conversation Between an Italian streamer (WesaTwitch) and Federico Fossetti, Elden Ring Most of the time the initial development has already been completed. Fossetti, a journalist for an Italian gaming publication, says FromSoftware is currently in the production polish phase with Eden Ring And based on the company’s original schedule, the game should have already been released. However, given what has happened over the course of 2020 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the internal launch dates have ended up changing.

Rumors continue to clarify that nature Eden Ring Just like the one in Evil spirits Series. While all FromSoftware titles share a bit of the same DNA, this rumor points to it Eden Ring Incredibly similar Evil spirits. While Sekiro: Shadows die twice It might have been a bit of a departure from the popular studio compared to its previous games, Eden Ring Instead, it looks like it will return more closely to the formula that made FromSoftware so beloved.

Obviously, given the nature of this rumor, take everything that is said with caution. However, what is being expressed is little in line with some of the other rumors we have heard in recent months. Earlier in December, another rumor mentioned this Eden Ring In fact, it will be on track in the first half of 2021. While this has clearly not been confirmed, it appears to be in line with what Fossetti suggests.

Assuming these rumors become true, then that means we should start hearing and seeing a lot of them Eden Ring In the coming weeks and months. At the moment, all we know for sure is that the game is scheduled to release on an unspecified date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If there are any major developments with Eden Ring In the future, however, we’ll let you know Here on ComicBook.com.

Are you still excited about it Eden Ring Or have you lost interest?

[H/T Reddit]