Wayfinder begins with a wave of frustration with server problems

MMO Wayfinder launched into Early Access with great ambitions, but early backers are basically one thing – underwhelming. Because most of the fans didn’t even come to the beginning of the Evenor universe due to server overload.

According to “Play3” reports, due to server problems, only 5,000 players can enter the game at the same time. The much larger remainder had to remain in lines. As frustrated interested parties reported, there were occasional disconnections even after a successful login.

Airship Syndicate developers gave all the clarity on the game’s X channel (formerly Twitter) yesterday. According to their own statements, the issues are known and there has been a server update, and solutions are still being worked on. By the way, on Steam, the reason given for the lack of capacity was the lack of a beta with a similar rush of players.

Wayfinder was released on August 17 for PC and PS4 / PS5 for the equivalent of about 19 francs, the most expensive bundle is 144 francs. The final game will be published in February 2024 – as a free game.