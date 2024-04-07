Round 28 of the German League – Bayern embarrasses itself – Leverkusen is close to the title – Sports

Leverkusen can plan the championship party. The team, led by Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, won 1-0 over Union Berlin in round 28. Due to Bayern Munich's 2-3 loss in Heidenheim, Leverkusen leads by 16 points with 6 rounds to go. With Sunday's win over Bremen a week later, a first championship title will become a reality. If Munich and Stuttgart lose next Saturday, everything will be clear ahead of schedule.

Leverkusen is confident and Bayern is weak

Between reaching the cup final last Wednesday and the Europa League quarter-final against West Ham, Leverkusen have also produced reliable performances in the tournament this season. The deciding factor in the win in Berlin came in first-half stoppage time, as Union's Robin Goossens saw yellow and red and shortly afterwards Florian Wirtz scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0.

Bayern Munich, which hosts Arsenal in the Champions League next week, provided another example of its current fragility. In Heidenheim, Munich, where Thomas Müller played his 700th match for the record champions, squandered a 2-0 first-half lead. Tim Kleindienst became the game winner with two goals to make the scores 2:2 (51st) and 3:2 (79th).

RB Leipzig beats BVB

Leipzig celebrated a 4-1 victory in Freiburg. Luis Obinda impressed for the visitors with two goals and two assists. Thanks to the victory, Leipzig knocked Borussia Dortmund out of fourth place in the fight for a place in the Champions League, and the BVB team with Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Koppel lost 1-0 to Stuttgart in the evening. Serho Geraci scored the only goal in the 64th minute. Stuttgart, in third place, tied with Bayern on points.

Mainz clearly wins – Cologne with a late turnaround

In its struggle against relegation, Mainz achieved an important victory over its guest, Darmstadt, with a score of 4-0, which no longer has a realistic chance of remaining in the league. Swiss substitute Sylvain Widmer set up the final goal for South Korea's Lee Jae-sung with a beautiful lead.

However, the situation of Mainz, currently 16th in the relegation zone, remains delicate: 1. FC Köln is only one point behind the penultimate team. Cologne beat Bochum 2-1 thanks to two stoppage-time goals scored by Steven Thieges and Luca Waldschmidt.