From Kloten to Laval: Great media interest in Canada in David Reinbacher

– Much media attention in Canada for David Reinbacher David Reinbacher from EHC Kloten has arrived in Canada. He is expected to play his first game with AHL team Laval on Saturday (local time).

David Reinbacher, here recording an episode of the “Eisbrecher” podcast. Meanwhile he is in Canada. Photo: Jonathan Labush

Kloten defender David Reinbacher continues his season with Laval Rocket. His actual club, the Montreal Canadiens, brought the 19-year-old to North America and immediately sent him to their farm team on the outskirts of Montreal in the Canadian province of Quebec. Laval plays in the American Hockey League (AHL) and is currently fighting to qualify for the playoffs. In their last match, Laval suffered a 7-1 defeat to the Toronto Marlies. Bitter in the sense that Laval could have beaten the Marlies in the table with a win. This would have put Laval in the playoff spot.

The next game is Friday local time (Saturday night in Europe), against the Belleville Senators. The Marlies are the farm team of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL team, and Belleville is the farm team of the Ottawa Senators. Young athletes who have not yet reached the NHL play on farm teams.

Laval coach Jean-François Holly said in his first reaction after Reinbacher's arrival that he would get the necessary time. However, Reinbacher is generally expected to play in the next match. According to Holley, one advantage of getting used to this is that Reinbacher already knows many of the players on his new team. He attended training camp with the Montreal Canadiens in the summer, but did not make it to the NHL and then decided to play the season in the EHC Kloten instead of the AHL.

Great media interest

Reinbacher himself was initially surprised by the media attention in Canada. This started immediately after the EHC Kloten season ended last Friday. This is the case in Montreal, he said. This is not surprising. The Austrian was drafted fifth by the Canadiens last summer. That means: They acquired his rights and signed him for three years after evaluating him as the best defender of his year.

“I'm 100 percent,” Reinbacher said, looking forward to his AHL debut. “It's exciting to be here. I'm enjoying these days.” It's completely different than in Kloten, with a young team and a smaller stadium. “I just want to play, have fun and learn from my teammates and coaches.” Reinbacher is expected to wear number 64, the same number he wore at Kloten.

It is unlikely that he will return to Kloten again. On the other hand, he is not expected to play for the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL this season. Training camps there begin in September to see who makes it to the NHL the following season.

