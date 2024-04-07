Sophie Devine reaches the century as New Zealand chase England down for a consolation win

Sophie Devine hit an unbeaten century to guide her off New Zealand To win by seven wickets over England In the final match of the ODI series in Hamilton.

Captain Devine sealed a comprehensive win for her team, finishing with a 100 off 93 balls in a chase of 195.

She finished the match in style, scoring six goals to add to her style and ensure her side prevailed in a 2-1 defeat.

England drove to the crease first but were dealt an early blow as Tammy Beaumont was pound in front of Hannah Rowe.

Maia Bouchier was dismissed just one over later before captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to stabilize the innings.

With the score on 82 for two from 17 overs, Sciver-Brunt was caught off Amelia Kerr for 27.

The captain watched the wickets fall around her, with Sophia Dunkley and Danny White out for one and four respectively.

Knight was next to go before wicket-keepers Amy Jones and Charlie Dean put together a much-needed 73-run partnership, with Jones top-scoring for England with 50 runs.

England finished it all off with a 194-foot haul and 46 overs, with Jess Kerr and Rowe both taking three wickets.

England came into the match having removed both New Zealand's openers with just 14 on the board before Amelia Kerr and Devine built a strong partnership.

Sophie Ecclestone had Amelia Kerr lbw for 31, but that was the last wicket, with Maddy Green scoring 38 not out alongside Devine to reach England's total after 39 overs.