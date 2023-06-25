ROH “Honor Club TV” records results from Toronto, Ontario, Canada as of 06/24/2023

Ring of Honor “Honor Club TV”

Venue: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date: June 24, 2023

Audience: Approximately 6,000

Before and after this week’s edition of AEW Clash, several matches were taped at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for a future edition of ROH Honor Club TV. It is not yet clear when the matches will be broadcast.

1. Competition

Tag team match

The Righties (Vincent & Dutch) (w/ Stu Grayson) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver w/ Evil Uno) via a pinfall on Reynolds by Vincent.

The Dark Order is attacked by the Conquerors until Evil Uno plays a chair. He doesn’t feel like hitting his friend Grayson with a chair. He kicks the chair out of Yuno’s hands and yells at him to give him what he deserves.

2. Competition

Singles match

Diamond defeated Lila Gray (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling) by pinfall.

3. Competition

Tag team match

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Tariq & Garo.

4. Competition

Singles match

El Desperado defeated Willie Mack via pin after pinching Logo.

After the match, both wrestlers shake hands and show mutual respect.

5. Competition

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

6 man tag team match

Mogul Embassy (Bryan Cage & Cats of Agony: Bishop Kaun & Towa Leona w/ Prince Nana) (c) defeated Los Incobernables de Japan (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) by pin after a double team finisher by Bushi. Gates of torment.

6. Competition

Singles match

El Fantasmo won against Shane Taylor.

7. Competition

Tag team match

Chaos: Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) defeated Bullet Club: House of Torture (Sho & Yujiro Takahashi).

HOT hit the winners until AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy made the save.

8. Competition

As the ground match proves

Athena wins against KC Spinelli.

9. Competition

As the ground match proves

Claudio Castagnoli won against Chuck Taylor.

