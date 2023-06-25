The Scottish ruling party is debating independence

Many in Scotland want to return to the EU seven years after the Brexit vote. It is clear to them: for this, a detachment from Great Britain is necessary. Looks easy. But it isn’t.
DUNDE – The Scottish independence movement is torn over the debate over the right path to break away from Britain. Prime Minister Hamza Yousaf presented the plan at his Scottish National Party (SNP) special party conference. But activists outside the SNP – as well as some internal opponents – have criticized the plan to declare the next British general election a referendum as half-hearted.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”