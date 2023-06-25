Meran – Canadian dual power for the AlpsHL

Nolan Ritchie (left) and Calder Anderson attack for HCM. © HCM

HC Meran has announced the signing of 21-year-old Canadians Nolan Ritchie and Calder Anderson. Both are considered top talent, HCM is pleased to announce in a press release.

Nolan Richie Born in Brandon, Canada (178 cm / 82 kg), Brandon started his career with the Wheat Kings and went all the way up to the Western Hockey League, where he scored 70 points (27 goals, 43) as captain last year. Assists ) scored. With this outstanding performance, Richie was signed by the Utah Grizzlies for the final push of the 2022-23 season in the ECHL. Now Nolan will follow in the footsteps of his father Darren who was a striker in Italy during the 1997/98 season.

Calder Anderson (178 cm / 78 kg), born in Brandon, Canada, went through the youth ranks with the Brandon Wheat Kings before joining the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL. Last year, Calder returned to the Wheat Kings, where he combined with Ritchie for 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists). Additionally, Calder, who has always been described as a team leader, was recently nominated for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, a trophy presented annually to a WHL player who has distinguished himself through social or community involvement.