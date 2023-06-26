Motorcycle World Championship 2023 British GP: Schedule and Results! All about racing at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 racers continues on August 6. Here’s how the pros look.

How are the motorcycle pros at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone? Image: Image Alliance/dpa/AP | Peter Dejong

The Kazakhstan Grand Prix in Almaty, scheduled for July, has been removed from the racing calendar without modification. Therefore, the next race of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 is not planned until early August. Motorsport professionals must prove themselves at the British Grand Prix.

Motorcycle World Championship 2023: Schedule for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at British Grand Prix at Silverstone

This is the chart at Silverstone:

Date Time (CET) In the column

Friday, 08/04/2023 10.00 – 10.35 am Moto3, Practice 1

Friday, 08/04/2023 10.50 am – 11.30 am Moto2, Practice 1

Friday, 08/04/2023 11.45 am – 12.30 pm MotoGP, Practice 1

Friday, 08/04/2023 2.15 pm – 2.50 pm Moto3, 2nd practice

Friday, 08/04/2023 3.05 – 3.45 pm Moto2, 2nd practice

Friday, 08/04/2023 4 – 5 pm MotoGP, 2nd practice

Saturday, 08/05/2023 09.40 – 10.10 am Moto3, Practice 3

Saturday, 08/05/2023 10.25 – 10.55 am Moto2, Practice 3

Saturday, 08/05/2023 11.10 am – 11.40 am MotoGP free practice

Saturday, 08/05/2023 11.50 – 12.05 MotoGP, 1st qualifying session

Saturday, 08/05/2023 12.15 – 12.30 hrs MotoGP, 2nd Qualifying

Saturday, 08/05/2023 1.50 pm – 2.05 pm Moto3, 1st qualifying

Saturday, 08/05/2023 2.15 pm – 2.30 pm Moto3, 2nd Qualifying

Saturday, 08/05/2023 2.45 pm – 3.00 pm Moto2, 1st qualifying session

Saturday, 08/05/2023 15:10 – 15:25 Moto2, 2nd Qualifying

Saturday, 08/05/2023 4 pm MotoGP, Sprint

Sunday, 08/06/2023 12:15 p.m Moto3, race

Sunday, 08/06/2023 2 pm MotoGP, racing

Sunday, 08/06/2023 3.30 pm Moto2, race



All results from Silverstone (Great Britain) MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at a glance

Here we will keep you updated with all the happenings surrounding the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

