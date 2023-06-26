Motorcycle World Championship 2023 British GP: Schedule and Results! All about racing at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 racers continues on August 6. Here’s how the pros look.
The Kazakhstan Grand Prix in Almaty, scheduled for July, has been removed from the racing calendar without modification. Therefore, the next race of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 is not planned until early August. Motorsport professionals must prove themselves at the British Grand Prix.
Motorcycle World Championship 2023: Schedule for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at British Grand Prix at Silverstone
This is the chart at Silverstone:
|Date
|Time (CET)
|In the column
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|10.00 – 10.35 am
|Moto3, Practice 1
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|10.50 am – 11.30 am
|Moto2, Practice 1
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|11.45 am – 12.30 pm
|MotoGP, Practice 1
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|2.15 pm – 2.50 pm
|Moto3, 2nd practice
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|3.05 – 3.45 pm
|Moto2, 2nd practice
|Friday, 08/04/2023
|4 – 5 pm
|MotoGP, 2nd practice
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|09.40 – 10.10 am
|Moto3, Practice 3
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|10.25 – 10.55 am
|Moto2, Practice 3
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|11.10 am – 11.40 am
|MotoGP free practice
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|11.50 – 12.05
|MotoGP, 1st qualifying session
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|12.15 – 12.30 hrs
|MotoGP, 2nd Qualifying
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|1.50 pm – 2.05 pm
|Moto3, 1st qualifying
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|2.15 pm – 2.30 pm
|Moto3, 2nd Qualifying
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|2.45 pm – 3.00 pm
|Moto2, 1st qualifying session
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|15:10 – 15:25
|Moto2, 2nd Qualifying
|Saturday, 08/05/2023
|4 pm
|MotoGP, Sprint
|Sunday, 08/06/2023
|12:15 p.m
|Moto3, race
|Sunday, 08/06/2023
|2 pm
|MotoGP, racing
|Sunday, 08/06/2023
|3.30 pm
|Moto2, race
All results from Silverstone (Great Britain) MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at a glance
Here we will keep you updated with all the happenings surrounding the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
