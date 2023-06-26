Top News

Motorcycle World Championship 2023 British GP: Schedule and Results! All about racing at Silverstone

June 26, 2023
Jordan Lambert

The British Grand Prix for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 racers continues on August 6. Here’s how the pros look.

How are the motorcycle pros at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone? Image: Image Alliance/dpa/AP | Peter Dejong

The Kazakhstan Grand Prix in Almaty, scheduled for July, has been removed from the racing calendar without modification. Therefore, the next race of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 is not planned until early August. Motorsport professionals must prove themselves at the British Grand Prix.

Motorcycle World Championship 2023: Schedule for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at British Grand Prix at Silverstone

This is the chart at Silverstone:





















Date Time (CET) In the column
Friday, 08/04/2023 10.00 – 10.35 am Moto3, Practice 1
Friday, 08/04/2023 10.50 am – 11.30 am Moto2, Practice 1
Friday, 08/04/2023 11.45 am – 12.30 pm MotoGP, Practice 1
Friday, 08/04/2023 2.15 pm – 2.50 pm Moto3, 2nd practice
Friday, 08/04/2023 3.05 – 3.45 pm Moto2, 2nd practice
Friday, 08/04/2023 4 – 5 pm MotoGP, 2nd practice
Saturday, 08/05/2023 09.40 – 10.10 am Moto3, Practice 3
Saturday, 08/05/2023 10.25 – 10.55 am Moto2, Practice 3
Saturday, 08/05/2023 11.10 am – 11.40 am MotoGP free practice
Saturday, 08/05/2023 11.50 – 12.05 MotoGP, 1st qualifying session
Saturday, 08/05/2023 12.15 – 12.30 hrs MotoGP, 2nd Qualifying
Saturday, 08/05/2023 1.50 pm – 2.05 pm Moto3, 1st qualifying
Saturday, 08/05/2023 2.15 pm – 2.30 pm Moto3, 2nd Qualifying
Saturday, 08/05/2023 2.45 pm – 3.00 pm Moto2, 1st qualifying session
Saturday, 08/05/2023 15:10 – 15:25 Moto2, 2nd Qualifying
Saturday, 08/05/2023 4 pm MotoGP, Sprint
Sunday, 08/06/2023 12:15 p.m Moto3, race
Sunday, 08/06/2023 2 pm MotoGP, racing
Sunday, 08/06/2023 3.30 pm Moto2, race

All results from Silverstone (Great Britain) MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 at a glance

Here we will keep you updated with all the happenings surrounding the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

read more: How to watch MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races live at Silverstone

