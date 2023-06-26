Prince William wants to fight homelessness in Great Britain

Prince William wants to launch a new plan to tackle homelessness in Great Britain. The heir to the British throne will launch a new project called Homewards on Monday to show that homelessness can be solved once and for all, the 41-year-old prince’s charity, the Royal Foundation, along with his wife Kate, have announced.

More important news

The aim of the five-year pilot program is to enable “unprecedented partnerships” and improve understanding of homelessness. “In a modern and progressive society everyone should have a safe home, be treated with dignity and receive the support they need,” declared King Charles III’s eldest son.

William He spoke of a “great task”. However, he believes it is possible to end homelessness quickly and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The prince plans to begin a two-day tour of the country on Monday, during which he will announce six destinations. Beginning in London.

Homewards prefers to work with local partners. There should be a local homelessness program developed in partnership with individuals, organizations and institutions, based on “local needs and local expertise”.

One in five people in the UK have experienced homelessness, according to new research.

© AFP

