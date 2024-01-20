German ski freestylers miss out on finals in Canada

As of: January 20, 2024 at 2:12 pm

Germany's freestylers did not fare as well as expected at the Moguls World Cup exhibition on Saturday (January 20, 2024) in Wall St.Com, Canada. The wins went to Australia and Sweden.

Jagara Anthony has once again underlined his class. The Australian World Cup leader took the win with 82.01 points – clearly. Second-place Jaelyn Gough (USA) was eight points behind Japan's Hinako Tomitaka (74.19) for third.

More enthusiasm for men

Germany's only starter, Hannah Wies from Wiesloch, was eliminated in qualifying. German freestylers also played no part in the men's finish. When Swede Walter Wahlberg won, Linus Merz and Nicolas Weiss were kicked out from Wiesloch, spectators only.

Unlike the women's race, Wahlberg was in a spirited battle for victory with local hero Elliott Vaillancourt. Sweden was just ahead. Filip Gravenfors (Sweden) flew onto the podium in third place. World Cup leader Iguma Horishima (Japan) had to settle for fourth place.