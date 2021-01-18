Patrick Mahomes’ mother describes Mac Wilson’s blow to Chefs’ quarterback ‘neglected football

During the third quarter of a playoff match against AFC teams on Sunday, Presidents of Kansas City Quarterback star Patrick Mahomes He suffered a concussion After an injury was delivered by Cleveland Browns Full back Mac Wilson. After the play, Mahomes’ mother, Randy, She tweeted her frustration with the play They called it “trash football”.

Randy Mahomes wrote: “# 51 Wilson, this is a dirty soccer he drives with a helmet, pulls his head and shoves the helmet.” “Why aren’t you fired! ?? Come to the NFL.”

Mahomes sprained on interference and ended up in a daze when his teammates helped him. Ultimately, the boss’s signal caller got his directions and ran to the locker room soon after, but didn’t return due to the patrol concussion protocols.

After The Chiefs’ 22-17 win, Wilson spoke of the blow and stated that he was “not a dirty player”.

“I’ve never been a dirty player in my life,” Wilson tweeted. “I’m just doing my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me ​​and keep the threats to yourself.”

It is noteworthy that, despite his mother’s displeasure, Patrick Mahomes was not bothered by Wilson’s blow.

Heads will be hosting Buffalo bills In the Asian Championship match on Sunday, Mahomes will be evaluated throughout the week. If Mahomes couldn’t goQuarterback reserve Chad Henny Will start. Henne did several major plays that allowed Kansas City to hang onto its fourth quarter lead, including a short first pass down to Terek Hill Late in the game.