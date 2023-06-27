Forest fires in Canada. Smoke cloud reaches Switzerland – images of disaster like in New York?

Severe air pollution from wildfire smoke in North America Story: Smoke from weeks of wildfires in Canada is also leading to massive air pollution. Major cities such as Toronto and Ottawa have issued health warnings to residents. Doctors warned that the smoke irritates the respiratory tract and may even enter the bloodstream. Minimize outdoor activities as much as possible. US officials have also issued health warnings. In New York state, which borders Canada, officials also warned against outdoor activities. Almost all Canadian provinces and territories are currently on fire. According to official figures, more than three million hectares of forests and scrublands have already been destroyed. Quebec, in the east of the country, was particularly hard hit. Most of the time lightning started the fire. 06/08/2023

Hundreds of wildfires have been raging across Canada since last April. On Sunday, the Montreal metropolitan area had the highest air pollution in the world. Now the smoke has arrived in Europe too – this Tuesday it will move into Switzerland.

Smoke from forest fires in Canada has been spreading over Switzerland since Tuesday.

According to the office responsible for air quality in the canton of Geneva, the smoke cloud should have minimal effects on health.

Skies should remain partly cloudy Thursday evening, with a possible red sunset, the federal Office of Weather and Climate said.

This event should be resolved again on Friday.

In early June, fireworms in eastern Canada moved south, resulting in thick fog, orange skies, smoky smoke, low visibility in New York and Philadelphia, and apocalyptic images. See also Smoke from Canada is creating New York's worst air quality in decades

Smoke from a massive forest fire in Canada has been spreading into Switzerland since Tuesday. According to the Westschweizer Zeitung, the cloud is 600,000 square kilometers in size “Le Courier” writes

On June 7, 2023, smoke from the Canadian fires reached New York—barely visible across the East River in the Brooklyn haze. Image:

Keystone/AP Photo/Alyssa Goodman

It should have minimal health effects, according to the office responsible for air quality in the canton of Geneva. The Federal Bureau of Meteorology and Climate Partly cloudy skies and a red sunset maximum are expected on Thursday evening. This event should be resolved again on Friday.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the Manhattan skyline. A man wearing an FFP2 mask crosses an intersection in Manhattan. The Statue of Liberty is shrouded in orange mist. The Statue of Liberty and the Staten Island Ferry were covered in smoke on Tuesday. A smoky view of Brooklyn. Smoke also covered monuments on the National Mall in Washington.



A massive forest fire has been raging in Canada since last April. According to officials, more than 400 fires are currently being counted, of which more than 200 are "out of control". Nearly 75,000 square kilometers, an area twice the size of Switzerland, have already burned this year, with no end in sight.

A massive forest fire has been raging in Canada since last April. According to officials, more than 400 fires are currently being counted, of which more than 200 are “out of control”. Nearly 75,000 square kilometers, an area twice the size of Switzerland, have already burned this year, with no end in sight.

Orange skies and the smell of smoke in New York

In early June, the flames moved south in eastern Canada, resulting in thick fog, orange skies, smoke, low visibility in New York and Philadelphia, and apocalyptic images. Bad air also brought dust and soot particles.

Smoke from the wildfires also reached Europe on Monday. ORF Meteorologist and Moderator Daniel Schrodt shared a post on Twitter in which this movement of air masses can be seen. According to the model, the smoke first reached the airspace of Portugal, Spain and France early on Monday.