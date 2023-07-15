A 19-year-old firefighter died while fighting a forest fire in Canada

A 19-year-old firefighter has died while fighting a forest fire in Canada. The young woman was “pinched under a fallen tree” while making a swath in the forest, Canadian police said Friday. He was rescued by his colleagues and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A teenager has become the first victim of the weeks-long wildfire.

The 19-year-old died near the town of Revelstoke in British Columbia’s western province, according to the union responsible. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his shock and thanked the firefighters for their courage. “We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they step into harm’s way,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

According to official data, more than 900 fires were burning in Canada on Friday. About 560 of them lost control. 9.7 million hectares have already risen to smoke zone – eleven times more than the average of the past decade. The absolute annual record set in 1989 has already been surpassed.

British Columbia recently ordered new evacuations because of the fires and requested the support of 1,000 firefighters from overseas. The northern part of Quebec, in the eastern part of the country, was also affected. No progress so far: The weather is expected to be hotter and drier in the future, said Sarah Butt of the British Columbia Fire Department.