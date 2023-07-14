New research shows that vegan food sold in the UK may contain dairy or egg products

Englishman Chartered Trading Standards Agency (CTSI) has published a report on vegan and plant-based foods, which shows that products labeled vegan may contain ingredients derived from animals.

Because there is no legal definition of vegetarianism, food companies argue that it is vegan.

“There is some uncertainty among companies about what claims they are allowed to make about vegan foods and what requirements they must meet to confidently label a food product as vegan,” the report said.

The report, which includes data from Science Services for Hampshire and Kent, shows that many vegan foods contain egg or dairy products, including a range of snacks, pizzas, muffins, vegetable curries, corncakes, pastries and cakes. Loud The Guardians Detailed data from Science Services shows that one in three (39%) vegan meals in the UK contain traces of milk or eggs.

The organization says that as demand for vegan food in the UK continues to grow, accurate labeling is vital for consumers. According to the Vegetarian Society, 4.5% of the population in the UK identify as vegetarian and 1.5% as vegan. Additionally, CTSI’s public survey found that more than three-quarters of consumers believe that foods labeled as vegan should be completely free of animal-derived ingredients.

Risk for people with food allergies

This legal ambiguity may put people with food allergies at risk of choosing vegan products precisely because they believe they are free from animal allergens.

The report gives an example of the consequences of unreported allergies: Celia Marsh died in 2017 after eating vegan food from the grocery chain Bread a Manger. The product was labeled vegan, but contained milk protein due to cross-contamination during production.

Because consumers need more clarity and protection, and food companies are responsible for labeling, CTSI calls for a legal definition of vegan foods, guidance for companies on labeling, and consumer awareness of animal-based ingredients such as pepsin or elastin.

“The lack of a legal definition not only creates confusion for consumers and businesses, but can also be exploited by unethical food companies claiming that food is vegan,” said John Herriman, CEO of CTSI. Explanation.

The full report can be found here www.tradingstandards.uk/media.