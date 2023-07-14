Team, group, times – the most important information at a glance

The women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will get the ball rolling from July 20 to August 20. 32 teams will compete in eight groups. We present each in portrait form – here: The Canadian Team.

Canada in quick check

Coach Beverly Priest

World Cup participation 8 (including 2023)

A huge win in the World Cup 4th Place (2003)

FIFA World Ranking 7th place (as on June 9, 2023)

In which group will Canada play in the 2023 World Cup?

Canada is playing Group B. That’s where the team meets Ireland, Australia And Nigeria.

When will Canada play the 2023 World Cup?

The dates of Canada’s games at the World Cup are:

Nigeria – Canada: Friday, July 21, 2023, 4:30 a.m. CEST in Melbourne (broadcast on ZDF live stream)

Canada – Ireland: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 2pm CEST in Perth (TV broadcast on ZDF)

Canada – Australia: Monday, July 31, 2023, 12 pm CEST in Melbourne (broadcast on ZDF live stream)

Canada World Cup Team: All players at a glance

target

Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal)

Lycian Proulx (AS Varennes)

Kylen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

Security

Vanessa Gilles (Olympic Lyon)

Shelina Satorski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Allisha Chapman as Houston Dash

Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

Jade Riviere (Manchester United)

Kadisha Buchanan (Chelsea)

Gabriel Carle Washington Spirit

midfield

Rebecca QuinnOL Reign

Simi Aujo (University of Southern California)

Jesse Fleming (Chelsea)

Julia Grosso (Juventus FC)

Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

Storm

SL Benca

Adriana Lyon (Manchester United WFC)

Christine Sinclair Portland Thorns

Nichelle PrinceHouston Dash

Dean Ross (FCW Reading)

Evelyn Wiens (Gotham FC)

Olivia Smith (Penn State Nittany Lions)

Jordin Huitema (OL Reign)

