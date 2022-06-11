Arrestovich hinted at the consequences for Europe if Russia wins Message robot

This is a machine translation of an article Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been verified or edited and the spelling of names and geographical names does not match anywhere else Ukraine News Used traditions.

Alexei Arrestovich, adviser to the head of the presidency, has said that if Moscow wins in Ukraine, the two forces will join forces to attack European countries. This is what he said in an interview with Russian human rights activist Mark Fez on Saturday, June 11.

This is what the adviser said about the delay in supplying arms from Europe to Ukraine.

“It simply came to our notice then. 1.5 million people in the Russian army have joined the Ukrainian army with another 500,000. Everyone has seen how we can fight. Then everything will go to Europe together. Then where can the happy European troops stop this coalition and Belarus? “- Arrestovich wondered.

Poland, Baltic States, United Kingdom and The United States Understand the situation and actively assist Ukraine …