World Cup 2023: Group B overview – Australia on the rise, Canada on edge, Ireland on the wall – Sport

Strength ratios

In fact, you should look at the Olympic champions Canada An unquestionable place in the orbit of title contenders. But lately there has been unease among North Americans. The actresses threatened to boycott the training camp in April because they were treated worse financially than the men.

Canada competed “under the odds” in the “SheBelieves Cup”. During the national anthem against America, the players wore t-shirts with the words “enough is enough”. At least a tentative agreement was found. To make matters worse, World Cup striker Janine Peggy was injured.

Opponent wants from this unrest group Australia Capitalize. The co-hosts can count on a strong team featuring superstar Sam Kerr and one of football’s promising talents, Mary Fowler. The home advantage of “Matildas” should not be underestimated. Success in this tough group is very realistic.

Discomfort in playing is somewhat surprising and qualified for the first time Ireland. Coach Vera Pau’s defensive five-man chain is sacred. She explained succinctly: “It’s not that I want to build bricks. I want to win.” Against this tightly packed defence, two outstanding midfielders stand out: Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and US-based Denis O’Sullivan. If the Irish advance, it will be an exploit.

He starts out as the biggest outsider in a complex group Nigeria. There is hope in Asizad Oshola, perhaps the greatest player in history on the African continent. The Barcelona striker and two-time Champions League winner is unstoppable. Or as coach Randy Waldrum thinks: “When you have Oshola, you have a chance against every team.”

Team FIFA ranking World Cup Finals Best World Cup performance Canada #6 8th.

(1995-2023) Rank 4

(2003) Australia #10 8th.

(1995-2023) quarter final

(2007/2011/2015) Ireland #22 1.

(2023) – Nigeria No. 42 9. (All)

(1991-2023) quarter final

(1999)

Games

Thursday, 07/20 – 12:00 p.m Australia – Ireland (Sydney)

(Sydney) Friday, 07/21 – 04:30 am Nigeria – Canada (Melbourne)

(Melbourne) Wednesday, 07/26 – 14:00 hrs Canada – Ireland (Perth)

(Perth) Thursday, 07/27 – 12:00 p.m Australia – Nigeria (Brisbane)

(Brisbane) Monday, 07/31 – 12:00 p.m Ireland – Nigeria (Brisbane)

(Brisbane) Monday, 07/31 – 12:00 p.m Canada – Australia (Melbourne)

(All information Swiss time)

Heads on and off the pitch

1/12

Purana:

Sam Kerr (29/Australia)

Big strikers need a recognizable goal celebration. Chelsea clipper Sam Kerr is undoubtedly one of them, retreating after his successes. Reverse miro gloss, so to speak. In 2021 and 2022 the highest scorer will get enough opportunities in England.

imago images/Shutterstock

2/12

Purana:

Mary Fowler (20/Australia)

The Man City striker can be described as precocious in terms of sport: national team debut at 15, debut for Montpellier at 16. No wonder they know about them in England. In 2022, the Irishman’s daughter was among the nominees for the European Golden Girl award.

imago images/NurPhoto

3/12

Purana:

Kadisha Buchanan (27/Canada)

When “Geisha” became Canada’s Player of the Year in 2015, she replaced national icon Christine Sinclair (who will be at the World Cup at age 40) after 11 straight wins. After shaking hands with the sink, she vowed never to wash her hands again. The Champions League winner is now a superstar.

Imago/Nina Faruqi

4/12

Purana:

Ashley Lawrence (28/Canada)

According to his coach, the right-back is the most underrated player in the world. At PSG, where he will leave at the end of the season, they know Lawrence’s strengths: no player gets more minutes. It is an integral part of 2021 Olympic success.

imago/foto2press

5/12

Purana:

Katie McCabe (27/Ireland)

The left-striker tilts the left-hander for Arsenal with a deft shooting technique. McCabe has worn the captain’s armband with Ireland since he was 21. She is also responsible for “Girls in Green” standards.

imago images/Nina Faruqi

6 / 12

Purana:

Denis O’Sullivan (29/Ireland)

He is an Irish director. A two-time champion with North Carolina Garage in the U.S., there’s only one thing he’s not good at: going on vacation. When not playing in the United States, O’Sullivan was loaned out to Australia or England.

imago images/sports magazine photo

7/12

Purana:

Asizad Oshola (28/Nigeria)

African Champions League winner from 2021. Barcelona striker Oshola has won titles on 3 continents. Now the Cat Machine has its own Lego figure with the catchy nickname “Superzy”.

imago images/cover images

8/12

Purana:

Rashidat Ajipade (23/Nigeria)

“The girl with the blue hair” is not just a constant in Atlético’s storm. Ajipade moves a lot off the pitch. Graduated in Accounting, Sports Management and Psychology. Rash also launched a campaign to promote Nigerian football talent.

imago images/ZUMA Wire

9/12

Purana:

Bev Priestman (Canada)

After two Olympic bronze medals for Canada, the Englishwoman announced relatively modestly when she took office in 2020: “We’re going to change the color of the medal.” In fact, a year later he led Canada to Olympic victory in Tokyo.

imago images/sports magazine photo

10/12

Purana:

Tony Gustavson (Australia)

The 49-year-old Swede can already look back on 23 years of coaching experience. He recently inoculated Australians with a quick-change game. After all, he celebrated victories over Denmark, Sweden, Spain and England 10 months before the World Cup began.

imago images/Shutterstock

11/12

Purana:

Vera Pau (Ireland)

“Defense first” is their creed, which is reflected in the 5-4-1 formation. It was criticized in the local media. But only until Pawe led the Irish women to a major tournament for the first time in history.

imago/Inpho Photography

12/12

Purana:

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

The Texan has twice been wrongly announced as the coach of the Nigerians. It was the third time the news was true. Waldrum accepted the position only on one condition: that he continue to coach the Pittsburgh Panthers.

imago images/Shengol Pixs



A few facts in brief

Canada Expecting Sinclair: After the loss of Janine Peggy, who was “irrelevant” according to the coach, it must be determined that it is once again a living legend: 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, the world record holder for 190 international goals. Against Nigeria it could come down to a tussle with Onom Ebi – who also accounts for 40 lenses.

After the loss of Janine Peggy, who was “irrelevant” according to the coach, it must be determined that it is once again a living legend: 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, the world record holder for 190 international goals. Against Nigeria it could come down to a tussle with Onom Ebi – who also accounts for 40 lenses. Matildas, Swagmans and Jumbucks: Based on the well-known folk song “Waltzing Matilda”, the Australian national football team is called “The Matildas”. Anyone who deals with the lyrics (translated) of the song will know what the following content means: A “swagman” sets up camp at “billabong” under “cooliba” when a “jambak” arrives.

Based on the well-known folk song “Waltzing Matilda”, the Australian national football team is called “The Matildas”. Anyone who deals with the lyrics (translated) of the song will know what the following content means: A “swagman” sets up camp at “billabong” under “cooliba” when a “jambak” arrives. Stammtisch Knowledge: If you really want to flash your vital knowledge of a cozy drink, drop this sentence: “For Irish women who speak Irish Gaelic The staff sacair nacional ban Phoblacht na hÉireann Namely, this is the first participation in a major competition. »

If you really want to flash your vital knowledge of a cozy drink, drop this sentence: “For Irish women who speak Irish Gaelic The staff sacair nacional ban Phoblacht na hÉireann Namely, this is the first participation in a major competition. » Bears, Leopards, Warriors: Did coach Randy Waldrum pick the “Super Falcons” by their nickname? After all, the Texan has coached such well-known clubs as the Baylor Bears, Pittsburgh Panthers, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the past. The latter was the goal of Nigeria’s last preliminary round match.

Continuity

The Group B winners will face the Group D runners-up (England, China, Denmark, Haiti) in the Round of 16. The runners-up meet the best from Pool D.