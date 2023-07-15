World Cup 2023: Group B overview – Australia on the rise, Canada on edge, Ireland on the wall – Sport

Co-hosts Australia and Canada are group favourites, with Ireland and Nigeria aiming for an exploit.
Strength ratios
In fact, you should look at the Olympic champions Canada An unquestionable place in the orbit of title contenders. But lately there has been unease among North Americans. The actresses threatened to boycott the training camp in April because they were treated worse financially than the men.
Canada competed “under the odds” in the “SheBelieves Cup”. During the national anthem against America, the players wore t-shirts with the words “enough is enough”. At least a tentative agreement was found. To make matters worse, World Cup striker Janine Peggy was injured.
Opponent wants from this unrest group Australia Capitalize. The co-hosts can count on a strong team featuring superstar Sam Kerr and one of football’s promising talents, Mary Fowler. The home advantage of “Matildas” should not be underestimated. Success in this tough group is very realistic.
Discomfort in playing is somewhat surprising and qualified for the first time Ireland. Coach Vera Pau’s defensive five-man chain is sacred. She explained succinctly: “It’s not that I want to build bricks. I want to win.” Against this tightly packed defence, two outstanding midfielders stand out: Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and US-based Denis O’Sullivan. If the Irish advance, it will be an exploit.
He starts out as the biggest outsider in a complex group Nigeria. There is hope in Asizad Oshola, perhaps the greatest player in history on the African continent. The Barcelona striker and two-time Champions League winner is unstoppable. Or as coach Randy Waldrum thinks: “When you have Oshola, you have a chance against every team.”
|
Team
|
FIFA ranking
|
World Cup Finals
|
Best World Cup performance
|Canada
|
#6
|
8th.
|
Rank 4
|Australia
|
#10
|
8th.
|
quarter final
|Ireland
|
#22
|
1.
|
–
|Nigeria
|
No. 42
|
9. (All)
|
quarter final
Games
- Thursday, 07/20 – 12:00 p.m Australia – Ireland (Sydney)
- Friday, 07/21 – 04:30 am Nigeria – Canada (Melbourne)
- Wednesday, 07/26 – 14:00 hrs Canada – Ireland (Perth)
- Thursday, 07/27 – 12:00 p.m Australia – Nigeria (Brisbane)
- Monday, 07/31 – 12:00 p.m Ireland – Nigeria (Brisbane)
- Monday, 07/31 – 12:00 p.m Canada – Australia (Melbourne)
(All information Swiss time)
Heads on and off the pitch
A few facts in brief
- Canada Expecting Sinclair: After the loss of Janine Peggy, who was “irrelevant” according to the coach, it must be determined that it is once again a living legend: 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, the world record holder for 190 international goals. Against Nigeria it could come down to a tussle with Onom Ebi – who also accounts for 40 lenses.
- Matildas, Swagmans and Jumbucks: Based on the well-known folk song “Waltzing Matilda”, the Australian national football team is called “The Matildas”. Anyone who deals with the lyrics (translated) of the song will know what the following content means: A “swagman” sets up camp at “billabong” under “cooliba” when a “jambak” arrives.
- Stammtisch Knowledge: If you really want to flash your vital knowledge of a cozy drink, drop this sentence: “For Irish women who speak Irish Gaelic The staff sacair nacional ban Phoblacht na hÉireann Namely, this is the first participation in a major competition. »
- Bears, Leopards, Warriors: Did coach Randy Waldrum pick the “Super Falcons” by their nickname? After all, the Texan has coached such well-known clubs as the Baylor Bears, Pittsburgh Panthers, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the past. The latter was the goal of Nigeria’s last preliminary round match.
Continuity
The Group B winners will face the Group D runners-up (England, China, Denmark, Haiti) in the Round of 16. The runners-up meet the best from Pool D.
