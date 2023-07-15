Wirtschaftsweise warns of AfD’s influence on immigrants

DEconomist Ulrike Malmendier has warned of serious consequences for Germany as a business destination if the AfD’s rise continues. “Our country urgently needs not only skilled workers but workers at all levels so that prosperity can be maintained,” the economist told the Funke media group’s newspapers on Saturday.

“A progressive party like the AfD is increasingly popular – and if polarization comes to the fore, recruitment of workers from abroad will not be successful enough.” Malmendier stressed: “AfD is blocking foreign skilled workers.”

A member of the Council of German Economists explained that Germany, with its complicated language, bureaucracy and inadequate childcare, already finds it difficult to persuade skilled workers to come and stay.

To prevent nationalist forces

“The welcoming culture leaves a lot to be desired. If nationalist forces are still on the rise, it will certainly not be easy – especially in regions where we want to find large companies with high wages,” Malmendier said.

A research professor at the University of California, Berkeley, paralleled developments in the United States under former President Donald Trump. “I have witnessed the rise of Trumpism in America. This is one of the reasons why Germany’s development makes me so depressed,” he said. “I saw how quickly a community can be divided by simple slogans and words.”

At the same time, Malmentier defended his council colleague Monika Schnitzer against constant criticism for calling for 1.5 million immigrants a year to Germany. He said Germany needed 400,000 additional workers annually. “But because many people are leaving the country again, we need more people coming in, 1.5 million total.” Many people left Germany for different reasons, he added. “The lack of culture and acceptance certainly doesn’t help.”