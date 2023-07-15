Wirtschaftsweise warns of AfD’s influence on immigrants

Posted on by Jordan Lambert

DEconomist Ulrike Malmendier has warned of serious consequences for Germany as a business destination if the AfD’s rise continues. “Our country urgently needs not only skilled workers but workers at all levels so that prosperity can be maintained,” the economist told the Funke media group’s newspapers on Saturday.

“A progressive party like the AfD is increasingly popular – and if polarization comes to the fore, recruitment of workers from abroad will not be successful enough.” Malmendier stressed: “AfD is blocking foreign skilled workers.”

A member of the Council of German Economists explained that Germany, with its complicated language, bureaucracy and inadequate childcare, already finds it difficult to persuade skilled workers to come and stay.

To prevent nationalist forces

“The welcoming culture leaves a lot to be desired. If nationalist forces are still on the rise, it will certainly not be easy – especially in regions where we want to find large companies with high wages,” Malmendier said.

