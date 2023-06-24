The Scottish National Party wants independence

Hamza Yusuf, First Minister of Scotland, speaks at the Scottish National Party (SNP) Special Party Conference at Caird Hall. The Scottish ruling party wants to discuss how it wants to achieve its desired secession from Great Britain. © dpa / Jane Barlow / PA / AP / dpa

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has announced that its campaign for the next general election will focus on Scottish independence from Great Britain. Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf said on Saturday at the first party conference since taking office in March that the SNP would “negotiate with the British government how we can make Scotland an independent country” if it wins the upcoming election.

Crisis in the party

Youssef’s comments come as popular support for the ruling SNP is waning following the arrest of its former leader and ex-prime minister Nicola Sturgeon. Sturgeon, a staunch supporter of the independence movement, has ruled Scotland since 2014 and unexpectedly announced her resignation in February. Her husband, a former SNP party official, was later arrested, and a few weeks later by Sturgeon for misappropriation of party funds. Both wives are free again.

According to pollsters, Scotland is divided over independence. According to the latest information, about 48 percent support separation from the United Kingdom.

