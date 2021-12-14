Ed Sheeran: TikTok King in Great Britain

Ed Sheeran’s comeback in 2021 was a hit – he was the most clicked musician on TikTok in the UK.

On TikTok, Ed Sheeran (30) was the most watched music star in Great Britain in 2021. Sheeran had announced three singles from his new album “=” this year via social media. He has also gained more new followers than anyone else on TikTok. He is currently close to having ten million followers.

Singer Sam Ryder follows in second place, as well as rapper KSI (28) and musician Youngblud (24). Ed Sheeran announced a break in 2019, followed by his successful comeback in 2021. His singles “Shiver” and “Bad Habits” took first place on the singles charts in Germany. Here, according to record company Warner, Ed Sheeran holds the title of the most broadcast international artist of all time.

Sheeran and Elton John



Sheeran recently collaborated with a pop music veteran: along with Elton John (74), he’s now spreading the Christmas spirit. “Merry Christmas” was released on December 3. The proceeds from the song will go to charity. The profit goes equally to the Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

SpotOnNews